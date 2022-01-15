Kaka's Celtic Park lasting impression helps Hibs land MLS star

Kaka in action for AC Milan at Celtic Park in 2013.

The 25-year-old American forward has now completed his move to Easter Road after signing a pre-contract to leave Orlando City in the summer.

Mueller played alongside Kaka during his time in the MLS, and the former AC Milan icon was only to happy to recommend the move to Scotland after recalling his own experience of playing at Celtic Park in the Champions League.

"Just before I had made my move over here I was speaking with Ricardo Kaka in Orlando, just about my move because he was obviously following me knowing him from Orlando," Mueller told BBC Scotland.

Chris Mueller has started training with Hibs after completing his pre-contract move from Orlando City. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

"I was speaking with him at this event that we were at and he was telling me that: 'Scotland, you're going to love playing there'.

"And you know out of all the places he'd played in his career Celtic Park in a Champions League night when he was at AC Milan was the best he had played.

"Just in terms of atmosphere, I was like that says something if a guy like this is coming here and saying that.

"So, yeah, I'm thrilled. I think this is a dream come true for me to be able to play in stadiums like this and environments like this and to test myself at the highest level.

"He said that: 'If you have that chance it would be a great move for you because the environments where you play, if that's what you're looking for, that's what you're going to find'."

Mueller could make his Hibs debut at Celtic Park on Monday.