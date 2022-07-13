Joe Newell on Hibs 'blip', Lee Johnson and surprise possible position switch

But, against League One Falkirk they let standards slip and could have no real complaints as they lost 1-0 and allowed John McGlynn’s men to take control at the top of Group D.

It makes it all the more important to bounce back with maximum points against Bonnyrigg Rose and Morton when they face the next two underdogs on Sunday and then Wednesday, and prove their resilience as they attempt to regain the early momentum.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There will be a few [ups and downs] throughout the course of the season but we would have hoped it wouldn't be this early on,” said Newell.

"We should be coming here and winning - no disrespect to Falkirk. Our starting line-up was more than good enough to win the game.”

There was an overhaul of personnel after the break and although there was improvement, there was no comeback.

"The gaffer shouldn't have to change it, but we just weren't at the races,” conceded the Englishman, who played the full 90 minutes.

"There are always going to be blips throughout the season no matter what manager you have.

Joe Newell battles with Falkirk's Leon McCann during Hibs' 1-0 defeat on Tuesday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"With a new manager coming in we're still adapting but I wouldn't say that was the reason why we played like we did in the first half.”

The high pressing, high energy style of football worked against Clyde, who they hammered at the weekend, but things didn’t click against Falkirk, who defied their status and took the game to them.

Newell says the players do believe in the new manager’s style of play, though.

"It's a different style to the previous manager but we had a good week in Portugal where he got his message across about how he sees us playing.

"We've bought into it quite quickly. I think you see the energy and enthusiasm he demands from his team, that front-foot pressing, attacking style of play. I think it will work very well here."

Johnson has admitted that he is still trying to find the ideal fit for players he rates and even raised the possibility of Newell providing cover at left back, something the player only heard about via the media.

“I didn't know until someone sent me the article at the weekend!

"Listen, I see myself as a midfielder but I'll play anywhere. I've played left-back before, I've played wingback. If the gaffer wants me to play in goals I'll go in goals!"

There are new arrivals still to come into the side, in defence, midfield and attack, and while it was not wanted, Newell is hoping the slip up will focus minds.

“If it turns out to be a kick up the backside we needed and we win the next two games and go through, then so be it.

"Everyone will forget about this as a little blip if we do. It's still early on with the new players still adjusting, and fitness levels, and all the rest of it.