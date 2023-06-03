A-League final hero Jason Cummings admits he was 'spiralling out of control' before move to Australia

Former Hibs and Rangers striker Jason Cummings was the star of the show for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League Grand Final, scoring a hat-trick as his team upset the odds in spectacular style by defeating Melbourne City 6-1.

Jason Cummings of the Mariners celebrates winning the 2023 A-League Men's Grand Final match

Cummings opened the scoring for the Mariners on the 20-minute mark and then scored two penalties in the second half as Nick Montgomery’s team went on to win the title. The 27-year-old, who moved to Australia 18 months ago following his release from Dundee, has since switched allegiance to the Socceroos and represented them at last winter’s World Cup. Capped twice by Scotland previously, Cummings admitted that his career was “spiralling out of control” before moving down under and revealed that the final was his last match for CCM, with a lucrative move to Indian outfit Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the pipeline.

"It's the last dance man,” an emotional Cummings said in his post-match interview with Australian TV. “I don't know what happened. We just beat the champions, great team, and we just beat them 6-1. I'm not surprised like, the team we've got, the boys with the hunger … Wow, what a journey man. I've been here a year-and-a-half and the gaffer has changed my life.

"My career was spiralling out of control and I came here, and I've just fell in love with the coast man. This team, honestly, wow...I'm lost for words man. I've never experienced anything like it in my life. I've never had a manager believe in me like that. I'm so glad I repaid him with a hat-trick in the final. We're going to party tonight, I'll tell you that."

Melbourne City, one of the biggest and most successful teams in Australia, had been expected to add to their trophy cabinet but Central Coast Mariners, under up-and-coming coach Nick Montgomery – a former Scotland youth player – had other ideas. They have burst on to the scene in the A-League, with players such as Hearts duo Kye Rowles and Garang Kuol among their alumni. Further strikes from Samuel Silvera, Beni Nkololo and Matheus Moresche put the icing on the cake for the Mariners.