Funso Ojo, Ross McCrorie and Dante Polvara are three individuals who have attracted interest from both clubs, with the Dons winning the race each time.

Now Hibs are trying to win a signature of their own after joining the chase for St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

According to the Daily Record, Shaun Maloney is keen to bring the 28-year-old to Easter Road to compete with Matt Macey and Kevin Dabrowski for the No 1 spot, with the Hibs manager’s eye no doubt caught by Alnwick’s impressive performance for St Mirren in a recent 1-0 win over the Hibees.

St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Dons were reportedly the first to make a move, which is far from surprising considering they are now managed by Jim Goodwin – who brought Alnwick to St Mirren.

Signing the goalkeeper after his Rangers contract expired was a shrewd move from Goodwin in replacing the excellent Vaclav Hladky. Across the past two campaigns Alnwick has been one of, if not the most consistently impressive performer for the Buddies.

He spoke back in February about his future but refused to commit to staying at St Mirren beyond his current deal.

"We had a little bit of a conversation and know where we stand between me, [Stephen Robinson] and the club," he said. “My agent is speaking to Tony Fitzpatrick regularly and we are just monitoring the situation. He knows there’s interest and stuff like that.

Joe Lewis is currently Aberdeen's No 1 goalkeeper - but his manager Jim Goodwin knows Alnwick well.

"It’s going to be a decision between me, my agent and the club. There’s no pressure, it’s quite relaxed. Lads run out of contract all the time and some move on, others sign a new deal last minute. Anything could happen.”

The stats factor

Aberdeen and Hibs will likely face competition from England, but it is easy to see why both teams would be interested.

Alnwick is a different profile to both Joe Lewis and Matt Macey. He is a smaller goalkeeper in stature but that is not a hindrance due to his excellent agility and spring. He is very good at shifting across his goal using quick feet and is athletic and powerful, allowing him to get across to shots right in the corner.

Matt Macey is battling for Hibs' No 1 spot with Kevin Dabrowski.

An aspect of his goalkeeping which is up there with the very best in Scotland is his use of the feet. Not in terms of passing, but using them to stop shots. He has excellent reactions and using his feet allows him to save shots quickly and at awkward angles.

Alnwick has been by far the busier of the three goalkeeper this season, facing 141 shots, 44 more than Macey and 65 more than Lewis. His save percentage of 72.34 eclipses both peers, especially Lewis' 60.53.

Wyscout have a prevented goals metric, with Alnwick’s sitting at 7.41 across the campaign. Both Macey and Lewis have minus figures.

With regards to passing, Alnwick has the lowest success rate (77.4 per cent compared to low 80s for the other two) but he is on average hitting four longer passes per 90 than Lewis and seven more than Macey and his average pass length is higher than both. He is accurate with nearly 70 per cent of his longer passes, which is a better rate than the Aberdeen and Hibs No 1s.

Whoever lands Alnwick will be getting one of the Premiership's best goalkeepers.