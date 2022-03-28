Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers set to lose starlet to EPL, ex-Celtic star a £50m target for Euro giants, Hibs and Aberdeen battle over Premiership star

Steve Clarke’s men could have been in the play-off final for a place in the World Cup in Qatar later this year, instead they travel to Austria for the second friendly in the space of five days.

The team are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run and will be looking to maintain that momentum in Vienna where they secure a crucial three points during qualification.

On the domestic front, Kelty Hearts secured the League Two title, while Cove Rangers netted what could prove to be a huge equaliser away to Airdrieonians in the battle for the League One title. The Premiership doesn’t return until Saturday with the Old Firm clash on Sunday.

1. Hibs and Aberdeen battle for keeper Hibs have joined Aberdeen in the race for Jak Alnwick. The St Mirren goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season. Dons boss Jim Goodwin signed Alnwick for the Buddies. Since moving to Paisley he has been one of the club's best and most impressive performers. (Daily Record) Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2. Rangers could lose teenage star Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Rangers starlet Rory Wilson. The teenage striker has attracted interest from a number of the biggest clubs in England, including Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool. But the Steven Gerrard factor could swing it for the teenager with Rangers due around £300,000 compensation. (Scottish Sun) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group / SFA

3. Nisbet aiming to come back stronger Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet reckons his ACL injury will just be a "bump in the road". He suffered in a clash with Celtic earlier this year. He said: "I'm quite a positive person, and I know I will come back bigger and stronger from this. A lot of top players have suffered this injury and come back stronger — and that's what I intend to do." (Scottish Sun) Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

4. Lowry 'unlike' any other Rangers player Alex Lowry is "unlike" any other player at Rangers, according to former Ibrox coach Graeme Murty. The teenage midfielder has progressed into the first-team at Rangers and has caught the eye with his ability on the ball. Murty said: "The range of passing that he sees and executes, his individual ability to go past people and he has a remarkable degree of self-confidence." (BBC) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group