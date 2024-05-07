'It just feels wrong' - emotional Hibs fans react to departure of club legends Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson

Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson are set to bring the curtain down on their long and distinguished Hibs careers at the end of the season.

The announcement on Tuesday that Scottish football's longest-serving duo will bid farewell to Easter Road when their contracts expire this summer did not come as a major surprise as the writing had been on the wall.

However, that has not prevented an outpouring of emotion from Hibs supporters over the imminent departure of two club legends as they reflect on their two decades of service in the green and white, both on and off the park.

Paul Hanlon (L) and Lewis Stevenson are to depart Hibs at the end of the season.

Stevenson leaves as the only Hibs player in history to have won both the League Cup and Scottish Cup, while Hanlon was the backbone of that famous Hampden triumph in 2016 that ended a 114-year wait for the trophy.

There have been calls for statues and for stands to be renamed after them. "West stand renamed please absolute heros will be missed", posted Harvey Scott on X. The Hanlon Stevenson Stand certainly has a ring to it.

"It was always going to happen but it doesn’t make it any easier," Jeff Ashton added, while Chris Finn added: "Knew the day was coming but still very sad that it’s now official. We’ve been unbelievably lucky to have good guys like them representing Hibs for so long. We’ll never see the likes again. Legends forever."

Some supporters accept it is the right time for the duo to move on, with Hanlon now 34 and Stevenson two years older. "Right time for me but still a brutal read," posted James Lumsden. "Absolutely tremendous for the club over the years but in order for us to get better we need to offload them and many more," added Josh McGinn.

Some, however, have questioned the wisdom of letting two dressing room leaders and club figureheads depart. On a practical level, don’t like it given the absence of leadership in the team ahead of a new season. But also what’s the point in having cash if we don’t retain two legends on a sentimental basis?" Duncan McKay pointed out. Another fan named Gavin added: "It just feels so incredibly wrong that neither of these guys will finish their playing career at Hibs. Somewhat lost for words, to be honest. How do you even begin to summarise their collective contribution to the Hibernian story?"

What everyone is in agreement with is the contribution the pair have made over a collective 1100 appearance

"I can’t see our club ever having players so committed as these two," posted Daniel. Michael Pentland added: "Two Hibs Heroes that have done so much for the club and community on and off the pitch! The day would inevitably come but it’s still sad to see. Hopefully they get the send off they deserve."

