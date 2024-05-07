Hibs' painful decision on legends Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson is a sad, era-ending but correct call

There is never a good way to say goodbye to club legends, not least two men who have made more than 1100 combined appearances and won silverware across two decades.

Hibs’ announcement on Wednesday afternoon that defenders Lewis Stevenson, 36, and Paul Hanlon, 34, will leave Easter Road upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of the season is not a surprise. It has been an open secret for some weeks that neither would have their deals renewed, yet the official confirmation is a big moment for the club. Stevenson and Hanlon are both legends at Hibs. A one-club man, Stevenson has made 599 appearances in green-and-white and is the only man to have won both the League and Scottish Cup with the club. Club captain Hanlon has amassed 562 appearances and was alongside Stevenson when Hibs won the Scottish Cup in 2016. Only a brief loan spell at St Johnstone punctuates his time in Leith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Such longevity at a club is rare nowadays at a football club. Stevenson in particular has shown such stay-ability and tenacity to see off a list of left-backs as long as your arm. Finally, Jordan Obita has dethroned the little man with the biggest of hearts. Capped once by Scotland, the Kirkcaldy native was for years a solid and dependable option for many managers, a low-maintenance player who is the epitome of professional.

Paul Hanlon, left, and Lewis Stevenson have played more than 1100 games combined for the Easter Road club.

Hanlon has also displayed durability to bounce back from blows at Hibs, not least the 5-1 Scottish Cup final defeat in 2012 by near rivals Hearts. Him and Stevenson were in the team that day but used the hurt of that, plus relegation a few years later, to return as better players. The duo shone under Alan Stubbs in the Championship and both were at their best under Neil Lennon when Hibs challenged for third place, and then under Jack Ross during the pandemic when Hibs did indeed finish best of the rest. Hanlon won his sole Scotland cap in that period, richly deserved for an intelligent defender who does not get enough credit for his distribution and leadership qualities.

It will frankly be weird to not have either player around Easter Road next term. They have been dependable ever-presents since 2005. It is often the mark of a man how they conduct themselves in adversity and whenever Hibs were on the end of a sore result – and there have been a few during their careers – both would dutifully front up to the media with politeness and respect. They have set up a charity, the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation, to assist less privileged children and their faces adorn the walls of the stands at Easter Road.

Recently though, both players have become squad members rather than first picks. Their influence waned under Lee Johnson but since Nick Montgomery took over back in September, they have been phased out of the team. Hanlon has only started eight times under him despite Hibs being in desperate need of experience in a callow back line, while Stevenson has seven starts since the regime change. There is not a massive amount between Hanlon and Hibs’ other centre-halves in Will Fish, Rocky Bushiri and Nectarios Triantis – none have been stand-outs this term – but Obita has more athleticism and attacking influence than Stevenson these days.

Only Martin Boyle will remain on the playing books at the end of the season from the squad that ended 114 years of hurt at Hampden against Rangers in 2016. That will make some Hibs fans misty eyed but, in the cold light of day, Hanlon and Stevenson’s time at Hibs is rightly up. Both will have no shortage of offers but they will almost certainly be lower down the football food chain. If Hibs – who missed out on the top six and have endured a disappointing season – are to improve next season, they need better options in a porous defence. The only nostalgic lament is that roles cannot be found behind the scenes but with David Gray and Darren McGregor already part of the backroom team, there is not enough space.

Stevenson and Hanlon won the Scottish Cup with Hibs in 2016.

The club says it plans a send-off for both players after the final home match of the season against Motherwell a week on Wednesday. “The pair have constantly set the standard with their professionalism and attitude throughout their careers,” read a statement from Hibs. “Off the pitch, both Paul and Lewis have been consummate professionals and fantastic representatives of the club and will leave with the very best wishes from everyone involved at Hibernian FC.” The Gordon family, who currently own Hibs, also paid tribute. “They will always be considered among the greats at Hibernian FC,” they said, “which is down to the tremendous roles they’ve played both on and off the pitch. They will always be friends of the club.”