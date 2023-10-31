'I take responsibility': Nick Montgomery reacts after Hibs' disappointing draw and reveals situation with David Marshall

Disappointed Hibs manager Nick Montgomery says he takes full responsibility for team selection and substitution after his team blew a commanding lead in the 2-2 draw with Ross County.

Hibs led the Staggies 2-0 going into the last 20 minutes but after the withdrawal of Jimmy Jeggo and Rocky Bushiri, they conceded two goals and allowed the Staggies to leave with a share of the spoils. Montgomery also rested first-choice goalkeeper David Marshall and gave Jojo Wollacott his maiden Premiership start, but the Ghanaian was badly at fault for Allan Delferriere’s own goal as he missed a cross before Jordan White levelled eight minutes from time.

“I’m disappointed and frustrated,” said Montgomery. “We failed to manage the game properly. I’m disappointed in the display and result. Tavres scored his first goal for the club but we have to be disappointed with the goals we gave away. We felt frustration from the fans. We were winning 2-0 not playing well but if you get three points you move forwards. It feels like we’ve thrown two points away but we have to get ready for the big game on Saturday.

On the replacements he made at 2-0, Montgomery continued: “I wanted to get fresh legs on. Some changes were enforced, some I felt would give us energy after a tough game on the weekend. You don’t want to risk players carrying knocks but I take responsibility for the team selection and subs. We’ll review the game tomorrow. We could have been more ready when the subs came on.”

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery shows his frustration during the 2-2 draw with Ross County.

Montgomery explained the reasoning for leaving Marshall out and revealed he would be back in goal for the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Aberdeen on Saturday. “David Marshall came off against Hearts and I didn’t want to push him and risk him so I felt the right decision was to give him a rest. Davie will be back and ready for the game on Saturday,” he added.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay felt his team did enough to win the game. “I’ve got mixed feelings,” he said. “I’m delighted in the performance and comeback. I’m slightly disappointed we didn’t win the game way. In the first half we played excellently and controlled a lot of the game. We didn’t quite pull trigger and I was disappointed to lose the deflection before half time because it changed things.