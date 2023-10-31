Hibs booed after blowing two-goal lead against Ross County in tale of subs and bad goalkeeping

Hibs will need to lift their spirits for Saturday's Viaplay Cup semi-final against Aberdeen after blowing a two-goal lead in a Hallowe'en thriller against Ross County at Easter Road.

Looking on course to move into fifth place in the Premiership thanks to goals from Elie Youan and Jair Tavares, the Staggies staged a fine second-half comeback thanks to an own goal from Allan Delferriere and an excellent leveller from Jordan White to earn a 2-2 draw.

County were well worth their point and their manager Malky Mackay deserves praise for two excellent substitutions that changed the game. Playmaker Yan Dhanda played a part in both goals and fellow replacement White finished emphatically for the equaliser. Conversely, Hibs started to unravel once holding midfielder James Jeggo and centre-half Rocky Bushiri were taken off on 64 minutes and 68 minutes respectively. Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott – given his first start in the league – was at fault for Delferriere's own goal by missing a cross and while Tavares had his best game in a Hibs shirt, his efforts were eclipsed.

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery made four changes to his starting XI from the 0-0 draw against Celtic. The most notable was in goal, with Wollacott replacing David Marshall, while Lewis Stevenson came in for Jordan Obita, Dylan Levitt started ahead of Joe Newell and Martin Boyle made way for Adam Le Fondre.

Ross County's Jordan White (C) scores to make it 2-2 against Hibs.

County, smarting from losing a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Motherwell at the weekend, brought in Kyle Turner for Dhanda, while Ben Purrington replaced George Harmon at left-back. The Staggies won at Easter Road this time last year and started brightly, having the best opening chance on 25 minutes when James Brown fired wide.

Hibs grabbed the lead, however, on 42 minutes. Youan took the ball on the left flank some 30 yards, ran across the County backline and unleashed a right-footed shot. The effort looked to be going wide but took a huge deviation off Ben Purrington to leave goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw stranded.

Hibs set about after the restart intent on doubling their advantage and it came on 53 minutes through Tavares. The ex-Benfica winger was given little game-time under previous manager Lee Johnson but revitalised under Montgomery, he showed why he is worthy of a place in the team. Levitt found him with a perfectly clipped pass and the Portuguese drove towards the penalty box and hit a high rasping shot past Laidlaw at his near post.

County had never been out of it, though, and buoyed by their substitutes, they staged a comeback. They came close through Murray on 72 minutes, the ex-Hibs striker heading a Dhanda cross narrowly wide, and then got themselves back into the match two minutes later in bizarre circumstances. Dhanda's delivery was missed entirely by a flailing Wollacott and the ball bounced off the unfortunate Delferriere's foot and into his own net.

Jair Tavares scored his first goal for the club.

Hibs were starting to creak and Ross County got a deserved leveller on 83 minutes. Murray was integral to it, taking in a Dhanda pass and playing in White, who swivelled and belted a shot high past Wollacott.