Nohan Kenneh joins Ross County as Hibs explain reasons for loaning out ex-Leeds midfielder

Ross County have completed the signing of Hibs midfielder Nohan Kenneh on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old joined Hibs from Leeds United on a free transfer last summer and despite playing 19 times under manager Lee Johnson, he has fallen down the pecking order at Easter Road and with a need to trim the squad, Kenneh was made available for loan. With Ross County in the market for a defensive midfielder as they look to bolster their own playing pool for the second half of the season, their boss Malky Mackay has swooped to land the England Under-20 internationalist.

“Nohan was a player we had tracked previously and really enjoyed what he had offered in his youth days at Leeds United,” Mackay said. “He has already shown this season he has the ability and appetite to cope with the demands of the Scottish Premiership which is vitally important.” He has a good opportunity to come here and continue his development. He also has an opportunity to play his part in the second half of the campaign and I am sure he will no doubt show us the capabilities he has in the coming weeks and months ahead.”

Johnson commented: “In Nohan’s break-through season, he’s already made a considerable number of appearances. We believe this is the best move for him in the short and medium term to get starts and to continue his positive development. I will personally keep a very close eye on his performance at Ross County and will continue to communicate with him regarding his personal development plan. We look forward to seeing how this loan spell has benefitted him when he comes back in the summer.”