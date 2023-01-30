It is likely to be yet another busy transfer-deadline day for those at Hibs as manager Lee Johnson, chief executive Ben Kensell and the recruitment team try to get the first-team squad into shape for the second half of the season.

Despite signing defender CJ Egan-Riley on loan from Burnley on Monday, Hibs are still in the market for a centre-half. They are light in that area of the team following the sale of Ryan Porteous to Watford and a serious injury to Rocky Bushiri. Johnson’s preference is to bring in a centre-half who has experience, with Paul Hanlon the only CB in the squad who has a high number of top-level games under his belt.

Hibs are also considering a bid for Welsh creative midfielder Jonny Williams, who is currently at Swindon Town. The 29-year-old has been capped 33 times by his country and was in their recent World Cup squad. Out of contract in the summer, Williams has scored in his past two matches for The Robins.

One of the goals of the Hibs hierarchy in January was to slim down a bloated squad and with the departures of Demetri Mitchell, Elias Melkersen, Nohan Kenneh, Kevin Dabrowski, Jack Brydon, Joao Balde, Steven Bradley and Momodou Bojang, they have achieved that. There could be further movement out of the door with regard to youngsters such as Emmanuel Johnson and Runar Hauge.

Hibs' Kevin Nisbet has suitors in England.

Striker Kevin Nisbet’s move to Millwall fell through last week and while the player is in the Highlands preparing for Hibs’ cinch Premiership match against Ross County on Tuesday night. Wigan Athletic, managed by former Easter Road boss Shaun Maloney, had a bid rejected for Nisbet on Monday and may come back to the table with an improved offer. However, any further move for the ex-Dunfermline and Raith player would need to be done swiftly and the fee would need to be substantial. There are also reports that Wigan are looking at Hibs midfielder Josh Campbell in what would be a double swoop by the Latics.