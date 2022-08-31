Hibs transfers: Club looking to sign new defender, Christian Doidge loan exit, Harry McKirdy latest

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs are facing a shortage of centre-halves due to an injury to Rocky Bushiri that is expected to keep the Belgian sidelined for more than two months, leaving Paul Hanlon, Ryan Porteous, player-coach Darren McGregor and B team prospect Kyle McCelland as the only available options.

Manager Lee Johnson is desperate to reinforce in that area, but will need to reshuffle his pack in order to make any moves happen, with at least one first-team departure believed to be imminent.

The future of Christian Doidge has been subject of speculation since Johnson arrived in the summer and it is understood that talks are ongoing about a loan move away from Easter Road for the Welsh striker.

Christian Doidge is poised to leave Hibs on loan as the club look to free up funds to sign a defender. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Doidge is one of the club's higher earners after signing an improved contract a year ago.