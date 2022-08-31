News you can trust since 1817
Hibs transfers: Club looking to sign new defender, Christian Doidge loan exit, Harry McKirdy latest

Hibs hope to sign a defender before the transfer window closes on Thursday, but any move is dependant on raising funds by ushering players through the exit door.

By Mark Atkinson
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:54 am

Hibs are facing a shortage of centre-halves due to an injury to Rocky Bushiri that is expected to keep the Belgian sidelined for more than two months, leaving Paul Hanlon, Ryan Porteous, player-coach Darren McGregor and B team prospect Kyle McCelland as the only available options.

Manager Lee Johnson is desperate to reinforce in that area, but will need to reshuffle his pack in order to make any moves happen, with at least one first-team departure believed to be imminent.

The future of Christian Doidge has been subject of speculation since Johnson arrived in the summer and it is understood that talks are ongoing about a loan move away from Easter Road for the Welsh striker.

Christian Doidge is poised to leave Hibs on loan as the club look to free up funds to sign a defender. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Doidge is one of the club's higher earners after signing an improved contract a year ago.

Hibs have also been linked with Harry McKirdy of Swindon and while the club does hold an interst in the player, The Scotsman understands that a deal for the 25-year-old Englishman is not close at this stage.

When does the Scottish transfer window close?

