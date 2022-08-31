Hibs transfers: Club looking to sign new defender, Christian Doidge loan exit, Harry McKirdy latest
Hibs hope to sign a defender before the transfer window closes on Thursday, but any move is dependant on raising funds by ushering players through the exit door.
Hibs are facing a shortage of centre-halves due to an injury to Rocky Bushiri that is expected to keep the Belgian sidelined for more than two months, leaving Paul Hanlon, Ryan Porteous, player-coach Darren McGregor and B team prospect Kyle McCelland as the only available options.
Manager Lee Johnson is desperate to reinforce in that area, but will need to reshuffle his pack in order to make any moves happen, with at least one first-team departure believed to be imminent.
The future of Christian Doidge has been subject of speculation since Johnson arrived in the summer and it is understood that talks are ongoing about a loan move away from Easter Road for the Welsh striker.
Doidge is one of the club's higher earners after signing an improved contract a year ago.
Hibs have also been linked with Harry McKirdy of Swindon and while the club does hold an interst in the player, The Scotsman understands that a deal for the 25-year-old Englishman is not close at this stage.
