When does the transfer window close in Scotland? Extension granted, how teams can sign players after deadline

While some managers will be able to relax having concluded their transfer business early, for others, a hectic few days are in store to ensure that they get their signing targets, and all the associated paperwork, over the line ahead of the deadline.

Scottish Premiership clubs have signed a total of 106 players between them thus far, with that number expected to rise over the next couple of days with clubs such as Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell and Aberdeen all likely to add before the window slams shut.

Celtic and Rangers could also be active – both in terms of incomings and outgoings. Will there be another blockbuster deadline day arrival following Aaron Ramsey’s move to Ibrox on loan from Juventus on the final day of the January window?️ Or will there be a big name departure from either Old Firm club with speculation around the future of Alfredo Morelos and Matt O’Riley rumoured to be attracting interest?

There is certainly potential for a number of twists and turns ahead of an exciting climax to the window. Here is everything you need to know ...

When is the Scottish transfer deadline?

The transfer window in Scotland opened on June 20 and was initially due to close on Wednesday, August 31. However, SPFL clubs have been granted a 24-hour extension due to the Premier Sports Cup fixtures taking place this midweek creating a potential stumbling block for concluding deals. The transfer deadline for Scottish clubs is therefore midnight on Thursday, September 1. The English deadline lands an hour earlier, at 11pm, meaning any cross-border deals will need to be concluded sooner.

Can SPFL clubs still sign players after the transfer deadline?

Scottish clubs have been given a 24 hour extension to the transfer deadline.