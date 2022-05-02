Hibs star Demetri Mitchell on Roy Keane link, his Man Utd talks, and the frustration of missing Hearts games

At the start of the campaign, if supporters were told what would transpire across the past nine months they would have been looking for the ‘Go on Holiday’ option available to players of Football Manager.

Two managerial departures, best player sold, a bottom-six finish, cup final defeat and more Hampden Park misery at the hands of rivals Hearts in the Scottish Cup is as appealing to Hibs fans as waterboarding.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite all that, the endless possibilities of what lies in store with regards to the next manager is captivating. A Manchester United legend, a former Rangers player who has won league titles in Poland and Cyprus, a former Bayern Munich coach, a three-time Eredivisie winning manager have all been linked.

Hibs are a team with ambitions and owner Ron Gordon will likely push the boat out for an experienced manager who fits the club's ethos.

While it is such a fascinating prospect for fans, for players, they know they could use the remaining games of the season to put across a good first impression, whoever is set to be appointed – with a decision likely before the end of the season.

"We've got a young squad to show whoever comes in what we're all about and make us play for places," winger Demetri Mitchell said.

"When you play football you have to put your all into every game. You can't think, 'I should put more into this game because someone might be watching'. People are watching all the time so we just have to have a strong end to the season and build on it for next year.

Demetri Mitchell joined Hibs in January. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

"We've just got to keep working hard on the training field. If big names are linked, at the end of the day, it's down to individuals to put in performances on the pitch.”

The Roy Keane link

As a former Manchester United player himself, Mitchell was queried about the possibility of the arrival of Roy Keane.

"I don't know him personally or anything, but it's good to have big names linked with the club," he said.

Mitchell made his first appearance since February in the loss at Livingston. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

"You see him on TV and what he's like and he'd definitely bring a passion to the club if he got the job but we don't know who's coming in.

"When I was at Manchester United he came in for a few talks. It was about how to make the best of our career mentally and physically and motivating us to train hard each day.”

Mitchell’s appearance off the bench in the 1-0 loss at Livingston was his first appearance since February, meaning he missed the two games against former club Hearts in April.

"I was aiming to get back for those Hearts games, it was disappointing not to be able to help the team in that respect," he said.

"It is tough but it's part and parcel of being a footballer. Injuries happen, sometimes they're quick, sometimes they take longer than expected.