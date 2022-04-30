The Easter Road outfit will appoint their sixth boss in six years following the departure of Shaun Maloney, who lasted 19 games in the post having taken over from Jack Ross in the summer.

A raft of names have been linked with the vacant post. Manchester United legend Roy Keane and Ross County boss Malky Mackay have been favourites for the role. The Sky Sports pundit and former Sunderland and Ipswich Town boss is understood to be interested in the job.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillip Cocu – a centurion with the Netherlands national team as a player who led PSV to three Eredivisie titles as manager – has also been touted as a possible successor, while the latest names have included former Rangers defender Henning Berg and Paul Clement, who is a coach at Everton and previously managed at Derby County.

The Scotsman understands a shortlist will be drawn with Gordon, who is based in the US, whereby serious discussions with candidates will take place. An appointment could be made by the end of the season.

Whoever is chosen as the next boss won’t take over until after the final game of the campaign, however, with David Gray in interim charge for the final three matches.

He confirmed after the 1-0 loss at Livingston that “everything is still the same".

Hibs are currently in eighth place in the cinch Premiership and face Aberdeen at home next week.