The Hibs midfielder spoke about his loan move to Easter Road from Sunderland at the weekend.

Hibs midfielder Nectar Triantis hailed “brilliant” head coach David Gray as he lifted the lid on his impressive Easter Road loan spell that he admits has been “everything he could have hoped for”.

The 21-year-old Australian re-joined Hibs on a loan deal until the end of the season from Sunderland in August, and has been one of the key performers in the club’s turnaround that has saw move into the top half of the Scottish Premiership table following a run of five wins from their last seven games.

In his second consecutive loan spell with the capital club, Triantis opened up on his transition from centre-back to heart of midfield and revealed why playing for Hibs is taking his game to new heights.

“I am loving every moment with Hibs,” he told Sunderland AFC’s official website. “I think everyone can see that from my performances. My whole game is developing to a new level. I feel like a different player to last season. The biggest challenge has been overcoming adversity. I have had a lot of growing up to do but I am constantly working hard to continue this momentum.

“I have always been comfortable playing in midfield, but the switch has been really interesting. I can express myself with that freedom. When you are enjoying your football, you will play anywhere. The move has been everything I could have hoped for as I continue my development.”

Hibs midfielder Nectar Triantis has praised head coach David Gray for helping with his development. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Beginning his career with A-League outfit Central Coast Mariners, the Australian youth international first caught the eye of the Sunderland hierarchy in the summer of 2023, with the Black Cats stumping up a reported fee of £250,000 to bring him to the Stadium of Light. However, with regular game time hard to come by, his ex-Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery opted to bring him to Leith temporarily last January.

Although Montgomery was sacked just a few months later following a 4-0 defeat to Aberdeen, Triantis stayed on at Hibs, agreeing a second loan deal with the club on transfer deadline day after impressing new head coach David Gray during his time as the club’s head coach - and the loanee has gone from strength to strength at Easter Road this season.

“This is a great club which is allowing me to showcase myself week in and week out,” said Triantis. “The manager has been brilliant for me. He has helped me develop my career and my new position. Consistently playing in the league has taught me so much. The supporters are fantastic. You’re competing against some of Europe’s elite, and we’ve had some great recent challenges against Celtic and Rangers.

With his parent club flying high at the top of the EFL Championship, many on the Easter Road terraces have wondered if it would be possible to prize away the midfielder on a permanent deal on the summer, and the Australian youth international addressed his future plans as he told Sunderland’s official website about his plans for next season.