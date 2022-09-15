Hibs set to have fresh attacking options for the visit of Aberdeen

The 21-year-old striker, who is on a season-long loan from French side Troyes, has had to be patient since his deadline day deal but is now training with the first team with a view to being involved at some stage this weekend.

His clearance bolsters manager Lee Johnson’s options for this weekend’s match against third-placed Aberdeen at Easter Road.

Fellow newcomer Harry McKirdy has to sit it out as he fulfills the remainder of a suspension that hangs over him from his time down south, and Elias Melkersen is being closely monitored to ensure he has fully recovered from his recent concussion. After sustaining the latest head knock in the match with St Mirren last month, the hope is the young Norwegian will be cleared to return. The Hibs boss also has Martin Boyle, Elie Youan and Momodou Bojang to call on but the latest arrival provides something different.

Hibs striker Elias Melkersen could be back in the side for Saturday's match against Aberdeen. Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group

“He’s a young striker who has gained minutes at a high level, and we believe he has all the attributes to be a real success in the Scottish game,” said Johnson, when the signing was initially announced.

Having spent the last 14 months on loan at OH Leuven in Belgium and joined Hibs in training, Kukharevych is understood to be ready for a run out, but is shy of full match sharpness.

Hibs also hope they will soon be able to reintroduce Kyle Magennis to the match day squad, with the midfielder back in training and edging towards competitive action for the first time since April.

