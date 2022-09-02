Hibs monitor Elias Melkersen closely after Norwegian suffers third concussion episode

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruling the striker out of the match against Kilmarnock, the latest head knock came at the end of last weekend’s defeat to St Mirren and seeing the consequences close hand, McAllister says it is right that protocols have been tightened up since his own playing days.

“Melks came off the pitch the other day and I was walking him to the dressing room, and he stumbled on me and asked, ‘what day is it, where am I?’. So we’ve got to make sure he’s okay.

“There are a lot more protocols in place now, which is better. Compared to when I played – which was just a few years ago – it’s definitely better.”

Elias Melkersen will be missing for Hibs against Kilmarnock.

Studies have shown that repeated injuries may increase the long-term risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's.

“We now know it’s so dangerous. You might have played on back then but now I think it’s important we identify it and make sure the right protocols are followed.

“People’s health is at risk, which is more important than football.”

A father to a professional footballer, he recognises the need to balance individual health with match day demands.

“Even if any of my kids fall over, they might say they banged their head and the reaction can be, ‘oh, get up and get on with it’.