Hibs reveal plans for Ron Gordon tribute against Rangers, Viaplay Cup final disruption

Hibs have encouraged fans to arrive 15 minutes before kick-off ahead of the Premiership clash with Rangers on Wednesday with tributes planned for Ron Gordon.

Hibs will pay tribute to Ron Gordon, the club's chairman who passed away last month, before the game against Rangers at Easter Road on Wednesday. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

The club’s chairman passed away in February at the age of 68 after a battle with cancer. It is the team’s first game at Easter Road since his death. A private memorial service will take place on Tuesday with the Gordon Family, board of directors, players, staff and invited guests all attending. Supporters will be able to pay their respects the following day, while players will wear the number 68 on their shorts and black armbands.

In a statement, Hibs confirmed: “Ahead of kick-off, the club will pay a special tribute to Ron, where supporters will be able to show their appreciation and remember him together. We'd encourage supporters to bring their scarves for this moment. We urge all Hibernian FC supporters attending the match to arrive in their seats 15 minutes ahead of kick-off.

“In the warm-ups ahead of the game, the Hibs team will wear special warm-up t-shirts with “May the sunshine of Leith, shine on you always Ron” on the front and “RIP Ronald J Gordon August 1954 – February 2023” on the back.