Hibs reveal plans for 'livewire' Harry McKirdy after welcome return from heart surgery

McKirdy made his first appearance of the season as a substitute in the 2-2 draw with Motherwell

Insisting it is too early to be plotting 90-minute appearances for “livewire” Harry McKirdy, Hibs manager Nick Montgomery says he does have plans to use him as an impact player.

The 26-year-old made his first appearance of the season against Motherwell after battling back from heart surgery, and he was a welcome option for the Easter Road gaffer, who was without a long list of personnel due to injuries and international call-ups. And, while it was a fleeting cameo, it did provide the zest needed to help the Leith side as they grabbed a late equaliser and a share of the points.

The Englishman will now work to enhance his fitness levels before competitive action resumes on January 20, with football staff lining up bounce games aimed at honing his match stamina and sharpness. But Montgomery has warned fans not to expect too much, too soon.

“It’s a really difficult one because he’s had a lot of ups and downs. But if you talk to Harry, he’s really positive. I’m not positive he’s going to [be ready to] play 90 minutes. But he can have an impact off the bench. You don’t need to be 90-minute fit for that.

“Looking at the squad at the minute, everyone will help if available. So we definitely won’t be putting pressure on Harry, given the situation he’s been through. We have to monitor it weekly and hopefully, in this break, we can get him into training on a regular basis – and see where we go from there.

“I took over the squad and Harry was injured at the time, the same as Chris Cadden and Jake [Doyle-Hayes]. For me, I’ve got to know them really well, they’re all working really hard to get back fit.

“Harry is an exciting player. From what I can see in the times he’s trained, he’s a real livewire. And that’s what you need, when you want to make an impact from the bench – someone with that ability to change things.