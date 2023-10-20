The 26-year-old Londoner went under the knife during the summer after routine pre-season scans picked up a potential issue with his heart. However, the former Swindon Town forward - who Montgomery described as a “fantastic kid” - is back within the first-team dressingroom and while a return to action is still some months away, his rehabilitation is going “really well”.

Montgomery said: “Harry’s a fantastic kid. He’s had a really traumatic experience but he’s back in with the boys, and the boys love him. He’s obviously lost a lot of weight but he’s putting it back on. He’s working really hard with the nutritionist. He’s got his appetite back, I saw him eating mountains of food this week. It’s great to see that.

“We know he’s a really talented player but from what he’s been through, he needs to take his time. He’s got to have the strength and the power to train with an elite group of players. It’s about not rushing him. He’s got Chrissy Cadden for company at the moment. They’ve been knocking around the gym together. They are both desperate to be back involved but they know they can’t be rushed. December, January, February, anywhere around that time, they’ll be like new signings. We’re really looking forward to getting them back.