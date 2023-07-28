Hibs not only surprise result as FC Luzern stage Djurgardens comeback - 'atmosphere difficult to handle'

While Hibs’ first leg defeat by Andorran outfit Inter Club d’Escaldes was viewed as a shock in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round, there was also a surprise result in the other match with direct interest to those of an Easter Road persuasion.

FC Luzern supporters cheer their team on during the 2-1 victory over Djurgarden IF in Sweden.

The winner of the tie between Djurgardens IF of Sweden and FC Luzern of Switzerland will face whoever comes through the Hibs-Inter Club d’Escaldes match. The first leg was also played on Thursday evening and Stockholm and after reaching the last 16 of the tournament in the 2022/23 edition of the tournament and being midway through their domestic season, Djurgardens were expected to pick up a positive result when welcome the Swiss to the Tele2 Arena.

However, FC Luzern are now firmly in the driving seat after an impressive 2-1 victory. The hosts took a sixth-minute lead through defender Jesper Lofgren, but the visitors responded just before the half-hour mark through Kemal Ademi. FC Luzern then went on to grab a winner eight minutes from the end thanks to midfielder Jakub Kadak, giving them the advantage ahead of the return match at the Swissporarena.

