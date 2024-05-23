Hibs mull over fresh Elie Youan bid as club faces big call on forward's future

Forward is attracting interest in his homeland after strong figures this season

Hibs are mulling over a sizeable bid from a French club for their forward Elie Youan, The Scotsman can reveal.

The 25-year-old was the Easter Road outfit’s most proficient attacker in the 2023/24 campaign with ten goals and 11 assists to his name across all competitions despite an underwhelming end to the campaign, with Hibs missing out on top-six football in the Premiership and then sacking manager Nick Montgomery. Now the club’s hierarchy have a decision to make on Youan’s future, with the ex-Nantes man attracting interest from back his homeland.

Hibs fended off interest in Youan back in January, with one English Championship club making a bid close to deadline day that was rejected. With Youan still having two years left on his contract with the Leith outfit, they can hold out for considerable fee should they decide to sell the player they signed for approximately £700,000 last summer from St Gallen. It is understood the bid tabled from France comes in at more than £2million plus add-ons.

