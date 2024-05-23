Former Hibs boss issues statement addressing his dismissal

Nick Montgomery has reflected on the "honour" of managing Hibs in his first public address since being sacked.

The 42-year-old was relieved of his duties last week following a 4-0 home defeat to Aberdeen, which sparked a sit-down protest from a small band of fans on the back of the failure to secure a top six finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Montgomery was appointed in September on a three-year deal following the departure of Lee Johnson, who had lost his opening three league matches, and steered the Easter Road side to 12 wins, 12 draws and 13 defeats. David Gray was placed in interim charge for the final two matches of the season with Hibs now conducting a search for their sixth permanent manager in four years.

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery after the 4-0 defeat to Aberdeen that signalled the end of his tenure. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Montgomery reflected on the positives from his short-lived tenure and his pride at handing a senior debut to the club's youngest ever player in 16-year-old Rory Whittaker.

In a statement released via the League Managers' Association, he said: "It was an honour to be appointed manager of Hibernian Football Club and to become part of a club with so much history. After arriving with my Assistant Manager Sergio and Goalkeeping Coach Miguel, at a time when the club had been through a difficult start to the season, I was confident that we could lift the club and help to challenge for both cups and the top six positions.

"Whilst I am proud we made the semi-final of the League Cup and the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup, I am disappointed that we narrowly missed out of the top six in the last minute of the final game. I am immensely proud to have given a debut to the youngest player in the club's history, as well as four other academy graduates, and I hope they will continue their development to become first team regulars in the near future.

"I depart having met some wonderful people and witnessed the passionate fan base who showed support throughout all of the challenges the club faced during the season. I would like to thank all of the players and staff for their efforts during my time as manager. I’m sure with the secured investment from the Black Knight group and the partnerships within the group, the club can continue to grow and reach its expectations in the near future.