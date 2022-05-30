Hibs: Jamie McAllister to join Lee Johnson as ex-Hearts and Livingston star agrees deal

The former Hearts and Livingston full-back was Lee Johnson’s No.2 at Bristol City and Sunderland and will follow him to Easter Road.

McAllister was a team-mate of the new Hibs boss at Tynecastle Park for a short spell and then at Bristol City.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Scotland international moved into a coaching role within the Robins’ academy before being promoted to first-team assistant manager. Then he switched to the Stadium of Light when Johnson landed the Sunderland job.

He said at the time: “I have worked with the gaffer for the past four or five years, so I know how he works, and I understand his philosophies and style.”

The Scotsman understands McAllister won’t be announced until the rest of the backroom team have been finalised.

Johnson has already got to work at Easter Road, adding David Marshall and Nohan Kenneh, handing out a new deal to Paul McGinn, while finalising pre-season plans.