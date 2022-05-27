Paul McGinn will be a Hibs player next season.

The 31-year-old full-back, who had an option on his previous deal to continue at Easter Road for a further season, will look to impress new manager Lee Johnson.

Signing for the Easter Road club from St Mirren, where he was enjoying a second spell, in January 2020, his experience and consistent form in his first season and a half at Easter Road helped Hibs to the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

He was an integral and reliable part of the team which progressed to the last four of the League Cup, the final of the Scottish Cup and secured the Leith club’s highest league finish in 2020/21. That achievement brought with it European football at the beginning of last season.

He was rewarded with a couple of Scotland call-ups and made his debut in September, 2021, joining his brother John on the pitch as Steve Clarke’s men defeated Austria in Vienna.

It was only the third time siblings had played together in the same Scotland side since World War II.

A virtual ever present in the 20/21 Hibs side under Jack Ross, injury curtailed his involvement in what was a frustrating campaign last season but he returned to form towards the end of the season and after getting married this summer, he will return to East Mains on June 18 looking to convince Johnson that he should be a regular feature in his plans.