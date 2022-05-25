Premier Sports Cup group stage draw in full - Hibs get Lothian derby, Aberdeen face Peterhead

Forty teams from the SPFL, Lowland League and Highland League were divided into eight groups of five with regionalisation having been removed for this year.

That hasn't stopped League Two newcomers Bonnyrigg Rose being rewarded with a big tie against fellows Lothians side Hibs, a repeat of a 2017 Scottish Cup clash. The Easter Road side ran out 8-1 winners that day at Tynecastle Park.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are joined by Greenock Morton, Falkirk and Clyde.

Aberdeen, having avoided the group stage with consistent European qualification, are competing in it for the first time since the reconstruction of the League Cup. They will have a local encounter with Peterhead, as well as matches with Raith Rovers, Dumbarton and Stirling Albion.

The teams will face their group rivals once with the eight group winners and three best runners-up joining Scotland’s five European entrants – Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee United and Motherwell – in the last-16.

Premier Sports Cup group stage in full:

Group A

The draw has been made for the Premier Sports Cup group stage. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Aberdeen, Raith Rovers, Peterhead, Dumbarton, Stirling Albion.

Group B

Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle, Montrose, Stenhousemuir, Fraserburgh.

Group C

Ross County, Dunfermline Athletic, Alloa Athletic, East Fife, Buckie Thistle.

Group D

Hibs, Greenock Morton, Falkirk, Clyde, Bonnyrigg Rose.

Group E

St Mirren, Arbroath, Aidrieonians, Edinburgh City, Cowdenbeath.

Group F

St Johnstone, Ayr United, Queen of the South, Annan Athletic, Elgin City.

Group G

Livingston, Inverness CT, Cove Rangers, Kelty Hearts, Albion Rovers.

Group H