Hibs confirm Jimmy Jeggo red card appeal after extensive review despite Aberdeen saga

Hibs have confirmed the club will appeal the red card shown to midfielder Jimmy Jeggo in the draw with St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The Australian was sent off by referee Craig Napier following a challenge on Saints attacker Connor McLennan three minutes into the second half at McDiarmid Park. It will be the second appeal made by a top-flight club in the space of a week following Aberdeen’s for Graeme Shinnie. The Dons midfielder was hit with an extra game ban by the Scottish FA for a frivolous appeal.

"We can confirm that we have appealed Jimmy Jeggo’s red card in our draw with St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership," a statement from Hibs said. “Jeggo was sent off at the start of the second half for a low challenge on Connor McLennan. Following an extensive review of the footage from different angles, the competitive nature of the game, and knowing Jeggo won the ball first, the club has submitted an appeal to the SFA.

“We will provide a further update when we have been notified of the outcome of the appeal. If the red card is upheld, it means that Jeggo will serve a two-match suspension.”