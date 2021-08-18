It is a one-year extension to the deal the winger agreed last August but, importantly, this version does not include a buy-out clause, according to the winger who was the subject of a thwarted bid from Aberdeen this week.

The Pittodrie club mistakenly thought they could take advantage of that rider as they looked to strengthen their squad following injuries to Ryan Hedges and Jonny Hayes but they were disappointed to discover that the £500,000 trigger, which have been revealed ahead of last season’s Scottish Cup final, could not be activated by a Scottish side.

It saw them being swiftly turned away as Hibs looked to wrap up the negotiations that had been ongoing all summer and finalise their new deal with Boyle, who has become a pivotal player in their quest for another lofty league finish and some silverware.

Signing a new contract, Martin Boyle says he is happy at Hibs and thrilled to commit his future to the club. Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group

This time, they have locked down the escape hatch, meaning that any suitors will have to meet Hibs’ financial demands if they hope to lure Boyle away.

"I can confirm the clause has been taken out,” said the 28-year-old Australian international. “Everything is down to Hibs. If anything happens, it will be down to the club.

"It isn't in my hands now. I just want to keep progressing and improving.”

And, he is in no rush to move on from the club that helped elevate his game to a level that merited international recognition.

“This has been in the pipeline for months. It was nothing to do with Aberdeen. That was obviously flattering. It means I am doing something right but my loyalty and commitment is to this club,” said the player, who arrived in Leith as a loan signing in January 2015 before he made the deal permanent that summer.

“I didn't think I'd be at Hibs for this long but it's just down to happiness for me. If I keep doing well for the club and they put their trust in me, then long may it continue.

"You never know what will happen in a couple of years but I am committed to the club.”

