Stephen Glass still keen to strengthen Aberdeen squad after missing out on Martin Boyle

Stephen Glass is fully focused on Aberdeen's clash with Qarabag - but still wants to strengthen his squad

The Easter Road side swiftly knocked back a £500,000 bid from the Dons for the Australian internationalist before signing him up on an improved contract.

Glass said: “The aim at the start of the transfer window was to come out of it stronger and that will continue to be the aim."

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pittodrie outfit are in Europa Conference League action against Qarabag on Thursday; a tie Glass has billed as the club’s “most important European game for close to 15 years”.

Aberdeen have travelled to Baku for the first leg of the play-off encounter with a place in the brand new tournament’s group stages up for grabs.

"[Thursday] is the most important game of the season so far; the most important European game for close to 15 years, so it's not lost on the group how important it is,” he said.

"We're ready for it, we've had a great pre-season, we've had a reasonable start to the season as well."

The Dons have already seen off BK Häcken of Sweden and Iceland’s Breiðablik and won their opening two Scottish Premiership matches before a surprise defeat by Raith Rovers in the Premier Sports Cup last weekend.

"Obviously the massive disappointment of Sunday is still there and it still bites,” Glass admitted.

"It's important to focus on what's next and that's here and we're ready for it. Short term, what it offers the club in terms of revenue and the feelgood factor, right now, sitting here, it's the first thought on my mind.

"We knew it was a three or four-week process to get to the group stages if we could play well and fight well and that will finish next Thursday.

"It's a huge priority. I wouldn't say it's prioritised over the league or [domestic] cups, but from week to week the aim has been to win every game we go into.

"Right now it's our biggest focus,” he added.

Glass is hopeful of having Jonny Hayes available for the match in Azerbaijan but Ryan Hedges has not travelled with the squad as he nurses a hamstring strain.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.