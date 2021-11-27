Hibs boss has say on Kevin Nisbet, Scott Allan and Jamie Murphy after huge win over St Johnstone

Jack Ross was delighted with Hibs' victory.

The Saints had taken the lead thanks to a Ryan Porteous own goal, but following Craig Bryson’s dismissal not long afterwards, Hibs dominated the rest of the match and won thanks to goals from Nisbet and Murphy, with Allan creating both.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak in the league and moved the club back into the top six.

"The run we have been on meant that we would have taken any sort of win today,” said Ross.

“We got that and absolutely deserved it I think in all facets of the game. So the result was the be all and end all but it was a really good performance as well.”

Ross was delighted to see Nisbet score, with his last goal coming at the start of October against Rangers.

“He has had a difficult period but he knows how much faith I have got in him, he is still a young man,” said Ross. “I thought he was excellent in his overall play.

“The first one, offside was maybe a close decision. The second one I have not looked at but to keep coming back was great and his finish for the equaliser was what he does.”

Ross had to bring on Murphy and Allan as subs to try and change the game and the manager hailed the duo’s telling contributions.

"The manner of the second half, with the way we were so dominant, meant it was tailor-made for Jamie and Scott,” said Ross.

“They have that real quality in the final third and we had so much of the ball there. Jamie kept putting himself in good areas and you saw how much it meant to him. He is determined to do well here and he does love his football.

“He has had a frustrating period, but he made a big impact today.

“With Scott, that is what he gives us either starting or coming off the bench. In the right circumstances, he will always be part of what we do here.

“The impact of all the subs shows how we treat them and how they feel involved. The goals were real high-quality irrespective of whether they were against 11 men or 10.”