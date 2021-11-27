'Disappointed' St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has say on Craig Bryson red card against Hibs

Craig Bryson was sent off for St Johnstone.

Bryson was dismissed on the stroke of half time for two yellow cards, just after they had taken the lead in the cinch Premiership clash via a Ryan Porteous own goal. Hibs then went on to win the match thanks to late strikes from Kevin Nisbet and Jamie Murphy.

“The first half wasn’t a great game, both teams struggled a bit,” said Davidson.

“We got a bit of a bonus getting the lead at 1-0 but ultimately the sending off has cost us the game.”

Davidson had no complaints about the decision to send off his midfielder.

“It was two bookings,” continued the Saints boss. “He’s taken a bad first touch and gone in and these days that tackle will always turn into a booking.

“It is unlike Craig to do that but unfortunately it put our backs against the wall.

“Craig knows himself, we don’t need to tell him after getting ourselves in a good position in the game. The game was always going to be a tight game, always a tough game.

“I thought we were going to get there in the end by sort of limiting them to chances. They had wee spells where they had a bit of pressure but I felt we defended our box very well.

“To go a man down made it really difficult for us second half where the lads put a lot of effort in.

“I’m pretty disappointed.”