Hibs announce loan signing of Emiliano Marcondes from Bournemouth - 'intelligent and dead ball specialist'

Marcondes began his career with Danish Superliga side Nordsjaelland before moving to Brentford and helped the Bees secure promotion to the Premier League prior to moving to the south coast to join the Cherries, also enjoying promotion to the top flight. Additionally, he won the Danish Superliga on loan with Midtjylland.

Speaking about the signing, Hibs head coach Nick Montgomery said: “We’re delighted to get this signing over the line. Emiliano is a top player and one that adds extra quality to our squad. A player of his ability always has a lot of interest, but through numerous conversations and him watching how we play, he has really bought into Hibs and the part he can play here in the second half of the season. As a player, he’s very intelligent and is a specialist from dead ball situations. We look forward to working with him for the remainder of the season.”