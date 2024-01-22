Hibs transfers: Club makes move for Emiliano Marcondes as three players edge closer to exit door

Hibs are working on a deal to sign Bournemouth attacking midfielder Emiliano Marcondes on loan for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old has not played a single minute of first-team football this season after undergoing surgery to cure a foot issue in the summer, but was on the bench for the Cherries during their 4-0 Premier League defeat by Liverpool on Sunday. Marcondes’ contract expires in the summer and Hibs hope to lure him north for the rest of this campaign with a view to offering him a permanent deal in June.

A former Denmark Under-21 internationalist, Marcondes came to prominence in his homeland with Nordsjaelland as a goalscoring midfielder and made the move to England in 2018, spending three seasons on loan at Brentford. He scored in the Bees’ Championship play-off final win in 2021 against Swansea, helping the club secure promotion to the EPL, before moving on to Bournemouth later that summer. He was unable to become a regular starter at the Vitality Stadium and returned to Nordsjaelland last year on loan.

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery has made no secret of his desire to strengthen his squad in this transfer window, with a number of players recovering from long-term injuries or away on international duty at the Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations. Hibs have already landed forward Myziane Maolida on loan from Hertha Berlin and Montgomery is also keen to add a central midfielder and at least one new centre-half. Former QPR midfielder Luke Amos joined Hibs on trial and will remain in training with first team this week.

Earlier on Monday, Hibs announced that midfielder Dylan Tait will spend the rest of the season on loan at League One leaders Falkirk, teaming up with his former manager John McGlynn. The 22-year-old signed for the Hibees from Raith Rovers on a four-year deal in the summer of 2021, but he has managed just one substitute appearance for the Edinburgh club since then. Tait has spent time on loan back at Rovers, Kilmarnock, Arbroath and Hamilton, with whom he made 25 appearances in the first half of this season. The player remains under contract to Hibs until the end of next term.

Tait will not be the last player to leave on loan this week, with goalkeeper Max Boruc, defender Riley Harbottle and midfielder Allan Delferriere expected to have their exits confirmed in the next 48 hours. Polish Goalkeeper Boruc, 21, who arrived this summer from Slask Wroclaw, will join Arbroath for the rest of the season after making two appearances for the club this season. Centre-half Harbottle, 23, has failed to make an impression on the first team since signing from Nottingham Forest last summer and is poised for a return to England, while 21-year-old Belgian Delferriere – who was handed a new three-year contract in September – will leave to a club on the continent to get regular football. Their departures will free up wages for any potential new signings.