Hibs-Aberdeen reaction: Distasteful chanting, Goodwin went too far on Porteous, Campbell appreciation
Hibs claimed a 3-1 win over 10-man Aberdeen at Easter Road on Saturday and there were plenty talking points on and off the park ...
Minute's applause
It was Celtic fans in midweek with their offensive banners. On Saturday it was Dundee United who were forced to release a statement after their supporters booed and chanted during the minute's silence at Ibrox. Hibs could have easily been in the same boat had it not been for their decision hold a minute's applause. Booing and chanting could be heard during the tribute but was largely drowned out by the sound of thousands of clapping hands. Once the game started, the same distasteful chanting that was heard at Ibrox – referring to 'Lizzie in a box' – was clearly audible from the Hibs fans in the corner of the East Stand. It was the only sour note on an otherwise pleasing afternoon for the home side.
Porteous blast
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin did not hold back in his post-match scything of Hibs defender Ryan Porteous, stating the Scotland international was guilty of "blatant cheating" and revealing “I told him to his face after the game what I thought of him." The Irishman's views have prompted an angry reaction from Hibs who have reportedly contacted Aberdeen demanding answers for the outburst, insisting that video replays prove Porteous' innocence.
To say that Hibs deserved the penalty, and Scales a red card for a second booking, may be stretching it. While Scales did put his arms around Porteous, the initial pull of the jersey came from the Hibs defender, who then also appeared to have the Dons centre-back in something resembling a headlock as they fell to the ground. That being said, Scales did not appear to look at the ball at any point as he focused on grappling with Porteous.
There was an element of gamesmanship involved, but the referee is the one who deemed it to be a penalty. Does that deserve a character assisination towards Porteous of the ilk dished out by Goodwin afterwards? The Hibs defender is an easy target and the Aberdeen manager may have went too far on this occasion.
Josh ‘Lampard’ Campbell
Admittedly, I don't watch Hibs every week. By everytime I do, Josh Campbell stands out. The academy graduate rarely seems to get any praise but surely now he is deserving of some overdue appreciation from the Hibs faithful after taking his goal tally for the season to five. A late winner at St Johnstone, an even later equaliser against Rangers, now a match-winning double against Aberdeen – that's six valuable points his goals have earned the side. Campbell has taken his game up a level from last season and is developing into a key player for Lee Johnson. At 22, he is only going to improve. Could he be moulding into the goalscoring midfield dynamo Hibs have been crying out for in recent years? Johnson certainly thinks so as he revealed he wants the youngster to become a "Frank Lampard-type". He may not be at that level, but continue to progress like he has then the sky is the limit.
