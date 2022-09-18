Hibs-Aberdeen reaction: Distasteful chanting, Goodwin went too far on Porteous, Campbell appreciation

Minute's applause

It was Celtic fans in midweek with their offensive banners. On Saturday it was Dundee United who were forced to release a statement after their supporters booed and chanted during the minute's silence at Ibrox. Hibs could have easily been in the same boat had it not been for their decision hold a minute's applause. Booing and chanting could be heard during the tribute but was largely drowned out by the sound of thousands of clapping hands. Once the game started, the same distasteful chanting that was heard at Ibrox – referring to 'Lizzie in a box' – was clearly audible from the Hibs fans in the corner of the East Stand. It was the only sour note on an otherwise pleasing afternoon for the home side.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin did not hold back in his post-match scything of Hibs defender Ryan Porteous, stating the Scotland international was guilty of "blatant cheating" and revealing “I told him to his face after the game what I thought of him." The Irishman's views have prompted an angry reaction from Hibs who have reportedly contacted Aberdeen demanding answers for the outburst, insisting that video replays prove Porteous' innocence.

To say that Hibs deserved the penalty, and Scales a red card for a second booking, may be stretching it. While Scales did put his arms around Porteous, the initial pull of the jersey came from the Hibs defender, who then also appeared to have the Dons centre-back in something resembling a headlock as they fell to the ground. That being said, Scales did not appear to look at the ball at any point as he focused on grappling with Porteous.

There was an element of gamesmanship involved, but the referee is the one who deemed it to be a penalty. Does that deserve a character assisination towards Porteous of the ilk dished out by Goodwin afterwards? The Hibs defender is an easy target and the Aberdeen manager may have went too far on this occasion.

