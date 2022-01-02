Harry Clarke: Hibs 'reach deal' with Arsenal for on-loan Ross County full-back

Ross County's Harry Clarke celebrates scoring against Dundee at Dens Park in October (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Clarke has spent the first half of the season on loan at Scottish Premiership rivals Ross County where he has produced a string of impressive performances, scoring three goals and grabbing two assists in 17 appearances at right-back.

According to the Scottish Sun , his form has caught the attention of new Hibees boss Maloney, with a move to Easter Road now on the cards after an agreement was reached with the Gunners for a player whose Emirates contract expires at the end of the season.

The acquistion of Clarke would be Maloney’s first Hibs signing, while he is also set to inherit Dylan Tait from Raith Rovers and Chris Mueller from Orlando City in January deals that were completed prior to his appointment.

Clarke’s departure would come as a blow to Ross County manager Malky Mackay who is fighting to keep the Staggies in the top flight.