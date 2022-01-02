Elias Melkerson: Hibs 'approaching transfer' for Bodo/Glimt striker

Hibs are reportedly close to signing Norwegian striker Elias Melkerson from Bodo/Glimt.

By Matthew Elder
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 10:27 pm
Updated Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 10:32 pm
Hibs are reportedly close to signing Norwegian striker Elias Melkerson

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The 19-year-old struck 17 goals on loan at Ranheim in the Obosligaen last season and has netted twice in three U20 internationals for Norway.

According to TV 2, the “leading talent” is approaching a transfer to Hibs from the Norwegian champions with a fee in the region of £250,000 to £400,000 quoted.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

In an interview with Avisa Nordland in November, Melkerson said: “I want to play a place where I get a lot of playing time and can continue to develop as a player.”

When quizzed about the player’s possible move, Bodo/Glimt's sports manager Håvard Sakariassen told TV 2: “I only have boring answers to come up with when it comes to all player logistics in Bodø / Glimt. On a general basis, we do not comment.”

Hibs have also reportedly agreed a deal with Arsenal to sign full-back Harry Clarke, who has spent the first half of the season on loan at Ross County as new boss Shaun Maloney looks to bolster his squad in January ahead of the return from the Scottish Premiership’s winter break.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.