Elias Melkerson: Hibs 'approaching transfer' for Bodo/Glimt striker

Hibs are reportedly close to signing Norwegian striker Elias Melkerson

The 19-year-old struck 17 goals on loan at Ranheim in the Obosligaen last season and has netted twice in three U20 internationals for Norway.

According to TV 2, the “leading talent” is approaching a transfer to Hibs from the Norwegian champions with a fee in the region of £250,000 to £400,000 quoted.

In an interview with Avisa Nordland in November, Melkerson said: “I want to play a place where I get a lot of playing time and can continue to develop as a player.”

When quizzed about the player’s possible move, Bodo/Glimt's sports manager Håvard Sakariassen told TV 2: “I only have boring answers to come up with when it comes to all player logistics in Bodø / Glimt. On a general basis, we do not comment.”

Hibs have also reportedly agreed a deal with Arsenal to sign full-back Harry Clarke, who has spent the first half of the season on loan at Ross County as new boss Shaun Maloney looks to bolster his squad in January ahead of the return from the Scottish Premiership’s winter break.