Grim afternoon in Paisley becomes so important for Hibs as St Mirren sucked deeper into quagmire

Hibs' Caretaker boss David Gray (R) and Hibs' veteran Lewis Stevenson at full time during a cinch Premiership match between St Mirren and Hibernian at the SMiSA Stadium, on April 23, 2022, in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

A ponderous performance that lacked a cutting edge for most of the afternoon, it looked like there would be no answer to the issues that have now cost two managers their jobs.

Following Shaun Maloney’s departure earlier this week, caretaker boss David Gray had demanded a reaction from the team in Paisley and when Ewan Henderson slotted the ball calmly past Jak Alnwick n the 73rd minute, it provided the team with a winning return in the league for the first time since February 19 and, with second-bottom St Johnstone dropping points elsewhere it also all but snuffed out any talk of the Leith side being drawn into a battle to avoid the relegation play-off.

The same cannot be said of St Mirren, who travel to McDiarmid Park next week well aware that another defeat would drag them into the mix.

In a game that provided very little to trouble the respective defences, the home side did conjure up a few shots but they were either slightly wayward, or gifted to Hibs keeper Matt Macey or, in the case of Scott Tanser’s second half strike, denied by the crossbar.

Hibs had been forced to reshuffle the defence, with Ryan Porteous back on the sidelines serving out his ban. In an experienced line-up Gray opted to play Paul McGinn, Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson and they made easy work of protecting the goal.

But there was disruption when Chris Cadden went off midway through the first half, holding his thigh. One of the most consistent performers this season, that was a blow, although Harry Clarke switched wings and Josh Doig came on.

But for the visitors it was all about the result. Gray had made that very clear to the players in the build up and after back to back derby defeats had ended hopes of the top six and Europe and killed off their Scottish Cup hopes, it was the bare minimum required.

Defensively sound, Paul McGinn was also an aid in attack but, just as it has so often this season, any foray seemed to career to a halt as soon as it got close to the opposition box, as James Scott and Elias Melkersen buzzed about but were short of supply and even more devoid of ideas.

But, finally, Henderson popped up with the crucial contribution.

It was the ideal start to Gray’s spell and will do his CV no harm, given how tough victories have been to come by for Easter Road men.

It gave him something two other managers this season have failed to deliver – a win over a struggling St Mirren. There had been two draws and a defeat in the previous three head to heads, But the players dug in and found a way to bounce back from their recent disappointments and dismissals and gave Gray a vote of confidence in the process.