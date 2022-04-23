'He's going to be a top player' - one Hibs man singled out as update given on Chris Cadden and James Scott injuries

Hibs midfielder Ewan Henderson celebrates his goal at the SMiSA Stadium

It gave Hibs their first cinch Premiership victory in two months as they converted one of only two shots on target to give the club a lift after the disappointments of the past two weeks.

“He's got that in his locker,” said Gray. “He's been fantastic since he came in and his performance last week was really good as well.

“He's been working really hard in training and if he can keep adding performances like that and goals to his game I think he's going to be a top player.”

But while Gray welcomed the result, the club legend – who was booked for stepping onto the pitch to remonstrate with officials when referee Euan Anderson failed to stop play with Sylvester Jasper lying injured on the ground – said the afternoon had not been enjoyable.

“I wouldn't say I enjoyed it – I enjoy winning, that's the most important thing, and that's the feeling and the message I just gave to the players which is to enjoy winning games of football,” continued Gray.

“It's very tough at times, it's very challenging, and ultimately you need to enjoy these moments when you do win because that's the most important thing and that's why we do it.”

Thoughts of taking on the role on a full time basis were not at the forefront of his mind.

“The decision has absolutely nothing to do with me; I've said many times that this is all about a job I've been asked to do between now and the end of the season, which is to try to accumulate as many points as we can.

“It's been a good start because we got three points but our attention now turns to Livingston and my future's irrelevant at the moment.”

The three points take Hibs 10 points clear of second bottom St Johnstone, with just four games remaining, and, surely, takes them out of the play-off equation. But Gray is taking nothing for granted.

“Not necessarily; until it's mathematically safe you'd never say that but at the same time that wasn't the message going into the game.

“The message was that we need to finish the season as well as we possibly can, use the disappointment of not achieving what we set out to do, which was fourth-place finish and European football.

“Nobody's shied away from that, we failed to achieve that, but the reaction has been fantastic and I think the performance and attitude towards the performance today showed that.”

The were concerns when Chris Cadden and James Scott went off but the caretaker boss is hopeful that both will be okay for the run in.

“James Scott was just a bit of fatigue, so I'm sure he'll be absolutely fine. He's not played a lot of football recently, so it's been great to see him the last two games. He's done really well and he's just fatigued a little bit.