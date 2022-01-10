Former Hibernian assistant John Potter has been given a short-term route back into football. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The former Easter Road assistant has stepped in, short-term, to help managerless Queen’s Park, the Daily Record reports.

Potter was dismissed from Hibs, alongside Jack Ross at the beginning of December after an away defeat at Livingston just days before the Premier Sports Cup Final.

However he will be able to link up with an old Hibs connection at the Spiders after his month-long hiatus. Queen’s Park chief executive LeeAnn Dempster took Potter to Easter Road as part of Ross’ management team in 2019, and is now in charge at the ambitious League One club.

The Spiders sacked Laurie Ellis at the turn of the year and placed former boss Gardner Speirs in charge with senior player Peter Grant. Potter will now assist the pair, according to to the report, while the club prepares for its next move after the appointment of AZ Alkmaar’s Sport Development Director Marijn Beuker.