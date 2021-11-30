Queen's Park have a new director of football.

AZ finished level on points with Dutch giants Ajax at the top of the Eredivisie in the curtailed 2019-20 season after utilising youth players more than the champions.

Beuker, 37, was attracted by the sales pitch of Queen's Park backer Willie Haughey and chief executive Leeann Dempster as Scotland's oldest football club embraces their new-found professional status.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glasgow club are aiming to become Scotland's "leading club for player development".

A statement from the cinch League One club read: "Renowned as a long-term, innovative thinker and disrupter, Marijn Beuker has led the extraordinary player development work at top Dutch side AZ Alkmaar for the past 15 years.

"During this period, AZ has grown into a leading development institute in Europe.

"In the last six years, the first team consisted for an average of 47.8 per cent of all official minutes from home-grown players and the club grew into one of the most attractive young teams in the Dutch Eredivisie and UEFA competitions."

Beuker said: "I am very proud to be able to take this new step in my career at one of the oldest clubs in the world.

"The ambition of the club to create sustainable success and the well-thought-out plan to make an impact in modern football in the coming years appeals to me enormously.