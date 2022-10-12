VAR date confirmed: Hibs match to kick new era off, Celtic and Rangers first games, nerve centre location and what it will rule on

The SFA has brought forward the start date for Video Assistant Referees after FIFA gave the thumbs-up to all the trials and training that have been undertaken over the past three years. The matches between Hearts and Celtic, Kilmarnock and Ross County, Motherwell and Aberdeen, Rangers and Livingston and St Mirren and Dundee United on Saturday, October 22 will also have VAR available and, going forward, in every Premiership match and cup semi-final and final thereafter.

Originally scheduled for deployment after the World Cup in December, VAR will be coordinated centrally from the video operations room at Clydesdale House in Glasgow, with SPFL production partner QTV providing the central facility. Production on all cinch Premiership matches will also increase to a minimum of six cameras.

VAR will judge on straight red cards, penalty area incidents, goals and mistaken identity.

The VAR nerve centre will be at Clydesdale House.

The technology has been used on Scottish soil in international and European matches but next Friday will be a landmark moment for the Scottish game when it makes its long-awaited arrival into the top flight.

Crawford Allan, SFA Head of Referee Operations, said: “We are delighted to have received approval to introduce VAR in Scottish football. We have worked extensively over a near three-year period to get to this point, have tested in every cinch Premiership stadium as part of the training process, and we are ready to go.

“As we have seen across the world, VAR has helped ensure a higher percentage of on-field refereeing decisions are accurate and that is a principle our match officials support.

“I am grateful to the match officials who have given up their time to take part in the training programme and I would like to thank our VAR working group and our key partners at the SPFL, and in particular its COO Calum Beattie, for his help throughout the development phase, as well as the cinch Premiership clubs who have all been supportive and engaged in the process.

VAR has been used in international and European matches in Scotland previously.

“Hawk-Eye and QTV also deserve praise for their technological expertise in creating a world-class VAR centre here at Clydesdale House.”

Calum Beattie, SPFL Chief Operating Officer, said: “When 41 out of 42 clubs voted at our General Meeting in April to introduce VAR into the cinch Premiership, we said that the technology would be introduced after the World Cup. Our clubs made clear that they wished for VAR to be introduced as soon as possible and the Scottish FA deserve real credit for being able to make this announcement ahead of schedule.

“VAR exists to increase the accuracy of refereeing decision-making and while the experience of other leagues demonstrates that implementation will not be straightforward, we are all committed to assisting the Scottish FA to help it bed in as quickly as possible over the next few months.

“Following the announcement of the biggest television deal in the history of Scottish football with Sky Sports, this is yet another step forward for the game in Scotland.

“The cinch Premiership is currently 8th in the UEFA coefficient rankings thanks to the recent success of our clubs in UEFA competitions and this development brings us into line with other comparable European Leagues.