Hibs have moved to bolster their defensive options by recalling Kanayo Megwa from his loan spell at Airdrie.

With Lewis Miller on international duty with Australia at the Asian Cup and Chris Cadden still on his way back to full fitness following an eight-month injury lay-off, the 19-year-old right-back joined up with the Easter Road squad on their recent mid-season training camp in Dubai. And, having impressed manager Nick Montgomery, the club have opted to curtail his loan spell with the Championship side.

Megwa joined Airdrieonians on loan from Hibs in September 2023 and went on to make 14 appearances, winning the Player of the Month Award on two separate occasions during his short spell.

“I have been really impressed with Kanayo from watching him at Airdrieonians and when he was with us in Dubai,” said Montgomery. “He has a great attitude, has trained well, and has a lot of quality attributes as a player.

Hibs' Kanayo Megwa in action for Airdrie during his recent loan spell at the Championship club. Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group

“Kanayo has had a great spell away on loan, he has made good progress, and has come back an improved player with a lot more confidence too. This is the perfect example of how loan spells can benefit some of our young players.

“With Lewis Miller away with the Australian national team and Cadds returning from injury, this gives us another option at right-back and I am confident we can give him opportunities in the second half of the season.”