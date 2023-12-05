Scottish Cup: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Aberdeen ties selected for TV as kick-off times revealed

Four Scottish Cup fourth round ties will be broadcast across Viaplay and BBC

The Scottish Cup fourth round ties involving Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Aberdeen will be shown on live TV. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Dates and kick-off times for the 2023-24 Scottish Cup fourth round ties involving Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Aberdeen have been confirmed after they were each selected for live TV coverage.

The four matches will be broadcast across Viaplay and the BBC over the weekend of Friday, January 19 to Sunday, January 21 as Premiership sides enter the competition for the first time this season.

The action gets underway on Friday, January 19 at 7.45pm as Clyde host Aberdeen on BBC Scotland at New Douglas Park – the Bully Wee's temporary home in Hamilton as they await approval to move into a new stadium in Glasgow.

The Spartans then host Hearts in an Edinburgh derby at Ainslie Park at 12.15pm on Saturday, January 20, live on BBC One Scotland.

Rangers travel to Dumbarton later that same day, with the match at Dumbarton Football Stadium set to start at 5.30pm and shown live on Viaplay.

The fourth round will then conclude with Celtic versus Buckie Thistle at 4pm on Sunday, January 21, with the Celtic Park fixture also set to be shown live on Viaplay.