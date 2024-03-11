Hibs have confirmed that forward Martin Boyle has returned home from hospital after suffering concussion during the 2-0 defeat by Rangers.

Boyle was rushed to hospital on Sunday evening following a collision with Rangers defender John Souttar in the latter stages of the first half at Easter Road. Medics from both teams rushed on to the pitch to treat the 30-year-old, who lay motionless on the turf, and the match was stopped for several minutes while Boyle was treated. He was carried off on a stretcher and taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary before being given the all clear.

A statement from Hibs on Monday morning read: “Hibernian FC can confirm that Martin Boyle has returned home from hospital in the company of his wife and children. The winger went straight to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the first half collision against Rangers and was put through a thorough medical examination to understand the severity of the injury. The tests thankfully came back all clear and revealed that Martin has concussion. He will now rest at home and will follow the concussion protocol. The club would like to thank the staff at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, alongside the stadium ambulance crew, and medical departments at Hibernian FC and Rangers for the treatment they provided to Martin.”

Hibs' Martin Boyle goes down injured after colliding with Rangers' John Souttar.

Boyle is now set to miss Hibs’ two Premiership matches this week, away at Ross County on Wednesday and then at home to Livingston this Saturday, and could miss out on joining up with the Australia national team during the international break for matches at home to and away to Lebanon. Return to play protocols state that Boyle will need to be symptom free before being able to return to light training, with a 14-day rest period generally advised unless the recovery period goes quicker than anticipated.