'Asset': Hibs boss delivers Kieron Bowie verdict after return and offers update on injured trio

Gray believes keeping a healthy squad will be pivotal to success

Hibs boss David Gray says the return of striker Kieron Bowie in the 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Clydebank provides his in-form side with a huge lift as he looks to bring further success to Easter Road in the coming months.

The Hibees safely navigated the potential banana skin of sixth-tier Clydebank at Easter Road thanks to a brace from Martin Boyle and an early second-half strike from Rudi Molotnikov, as the home side ran out comfortable winners in the capital.

Gray was able to introduce summer signing Bowie on the hour mark following four months out with a hamstring injury, while 16-year-old Lewis Gillie was given a senior debut for the club late on, and Gray admits keeping his squad healthy for the remainder of the campaign will be paramount to them achieving success in both the league and the Scottish Cup.

“It’s job done,” said Gray. “We started really well scoring early then it was full credit to Clydebank. To lose a goal in the first minute, it would have been easy to throw the towel in. They worked hard and their fans were fantastic. We knew that would be a challenge because it was their cup final. At times in the first half we were sloppy giving the ball away but in the second half we were miles better. Everyone has come through the game and we’ve scored three goals.

Hibs boss David Gray was happy to see his side progress to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

“It was great to get Kieron [Bowie] on, Molotnikov did really well and the icing on the cake was Lewis getting on and doing really well. I thought he was excellent and it’s a day he’ll always remember. He’s [Gillies] someone who has taken his opportunity and has joined in training with us. He’s a good athlete and powerful and strong for his age. He’s never looked like he’s nervous or playing within himself. He’s got a really good attitude. He still has a lot of work to do but it’ll give him and the academy confidence.

“It’s great to see him [Bowie] back. There’s still a long way to go but at least there’s light at the end of the tunnel and he’s affecting games. When you’ve had a long-term injury you have to keep battling in the gym to get back and days like this are why you go through the pain in the gym. It’s great to see him back.

“He gives us a different way of playing. He’s big and physical and is suited to playing Scottish football. You saw that from his cameo performances earlier in the season. He just needs to keep progressing and if we can get him to a level we think he can reach he will be a big asset.”