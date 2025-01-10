Hibs address out-of-contract player situation amid 'five new signings' scenario for David Gray

Injured quintet could be back by end of the month

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs head coach David Gray has challenged a raft of out-of-contract first-team players at the club to be the masters of their own destiny by performing as well as they can over the next few months.

Senior Hibs players such as Martin Boyle, Chris Cadden, Rocky Bushiri, Lewis Miller and Junior Hoilett are on deals that currently expire at the end of the season, with the Easter Road hierarchy braced for a summer of upheaval as they reconfigure the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bushiri, who recently broke into the Hibs team and is in good form, spoke earlier this week about his desire to stay in Edinburgh beyond the summer and while Gray understands his players’ predicament, he set out his stance on what such players should be doing right now to impress.

Hibs head coach David Gray addresses the media. | SNS Group

“Rocky is one of several that are out of contract,” said Gray. “And there's no better way to try and earn a new contract, whether that be here or elsewhere, whatever it is, the highest level you can get, than by putting in good performances.

“Rocky has been a great example of that. We're definitely benefiting from the level of performance he's put in. And he's also adding competition for places.

“If players are out of contract and speaking to anybody else, we just have to make sure it doesn't affect what they're doing day-to-day here. And if it starts to affect performances here or there's a distraction or whatever, it might be something we need to address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it's in everyone's best interest to try and play at the best level they possibly can. And then what's for you won't go by you. That's the way I always see it. And if that's here, great. If it's somewhere else, then at least it gives them the best possible opportunity.”

Gray was unable to offer any further updates on more imminent transfer business with the January window now open. “There'll be, I'm sure, movement everywhere,” he continued. “As I've always said, the process, even though the window has just been opened, has never stopped. You're always trying to be proactive as much as you can work behind the scenes to see what might potentially come available.”

The head coach is looking forward to the benefit of having five ‘new signings’ when players return from injuries, with forwards Elie Youan, Mykola Kuharevich and Kieron Bowie closing in on returns, as well as captain Joe Newell and defender Marvin Ekpiteta.

Rocky Bushiri is one of the Hibs players who is out of contract. | SNS Group

“The big benefit for me personally looking at the squad is we've got five players that have been out for a wee while now,” said Gray. “Kieran Bowie, Marvin Ekpiteta, Joe Newell, Eli Youan and Myko are all days and weeks away rather than months, which is great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So by the end of the window you've got five players that can come right back into the squad that really strengthens you as well. And for the squad we've got, if there's anything that can be done that we feel improves the squad whilst the window's open, we will try and look to do that. If a bit of X factor came along as something the club would like to support us on, that'd be great as well.