Aberdeen react to Jim Goodwin ban with strong statement as they await written reasons for length of punishment
Aberdeen say they are “extremely disappointed” with the severity of punishment handed down to its manager Jim Goodwin for comments made about Hibs defender Ryan Porteous.
The Dons boss has been hit with an eight-match ban – two of which are suspended until the end of the season – by the Scottish Football Association for remarks made about Porteous in the wake of a 3-1 defeat at Easter Road earlier in the season.
Goodwin accused Porteous of “blatant cheating” when earning a penalty kick towards the end of the first half of the game on Saturday, September 17. The incident led to Aberdeen defender Liam Scales being sent off.
Aberdeen plan to appeal the suspension and say they are taking the matter “very seriously”.
“After being informed of the decision of the tribunal in today’s disciplinary hearing against Jim Goodwin, the club is extremely disappointed at the level of sanction imposed on Jim and are taking it very seriously,” a statement from Aberdeen read on Thursday evening.
We do not expect to get the written reasons behind the decision until next week, but we will be appealing this decision. Meanwhile, Jim will be banned from the dugout for the Dundee United game.