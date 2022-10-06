Aberdeen react to Jim Goodwin ban with strong statement as they await written reasons for length of punishment

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has a word with Hibs Ryan Porteous during a the match at Easter Road last month.

The Dons boss has been hit with an eight-match ban – two of which are suspended until the end of the season – by the Scottish Football Association for remarks made about Porteous in the wake of a 3-1 defeat at Easter Road earlier in the season.

Goodwin accused Porteous of “blatant cheating” when earning a penalty kick towards the end of the first half of the game on Saturday, September 17. The incident led to Aberdeen defender Liam Scales being sent off.

Aberdeen plan to appeal the suspension and say they are taking the matter “very seriously”.

“After being informed of the decision of the tribunal in today’s disciplinary hearing against Jim Goodwin, the club is extremely disappointed at the level of sanction imposed on Jim and are taking it very seriously,” a statement from Aberdeen read on Thursday evening.

