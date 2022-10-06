Jim Goodwin: Aberdeen manager hit with massive ban for Ryan Porteous Hibs comments

Aberdee Manager Jim Goodwin shakes hands with Hibernian's Ryan Porteous at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Easter Road, on September 17, 2022.

The Dons boss made the comments in the wake of a 3-1 defeat at Easter Road last month. Porteous won Hibs a penalty when the score was 1-0 to Aberdeen, which resulted in Liam Scales being sent off. The spot-kick was converted and Hibs went on to win the match.

Two of the eight matches are suspended, meaning Goodwin will miss the next six Aberdeen fixtures against Dundee United, Hearts, Partick Thistle, Motherwell, Rangers and Hibs.

The comments from Goodwin that caused him to be hauled in front of the SFA read: “I don’t know what Liam Scales can do when Ryan Porteous grabs him in a headlock and drags him to the ground.

“I don’t know how many times the boy Porteous can get away with that kind of stuff.

“We’re telling our players in midweek to be careful with him in the box, be careful with him at set-plays and don’t touch him as he will go over.

“We showed our players a number of instances when Porteous has won penalties like that in the past.

“People will say he’s good at it and he’s clever. But it’s blatant cheating as far as I’m concerned and it’s cost my team points.

“I told him to his face after the game what I thought of him. I don’t care what he reads in the paper on Sunday and Monday.

