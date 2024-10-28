A dramatic first Edinburgh derby of the season saw 17-year-old hotshot James Wilson break Hibs’ resistance and rescue a point for Hearts as the capital rivals played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Easter Road.

A second-half strike from Ukrainian centre-forward Mykola Kukharevych looked like it had secured a rare and much-needed derby win over their Gorgie rivals, only for the teenager to come off the bench and notch a close-range equaliser on 87 minutes that sent the away end into raptures.

The result did little to help either side, with the Edinburgh duo currently propping up the Scottish Premiership table. Hibs remain rock bottom, with Hearts only ahead of them in 11th on goal difference.

Despite both team’s early-season struggles, it was another electric atmosphere at Easter Road for the first derby clash of the season between the sides and we have put together some of the best fan photos from the game in Leith.

Here are 18 of the best photos from the dramatic draw between Hibs and Hearts on Sunday.

