The 18 best photos of Hibs and Hearts fans during 1-1 draw in Edinburgh derby at Easter Road

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 28th Oct 2024, 10:47 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 10:51 BST

Both sides were forced to settle for a share of the spoils after Hibs and Hearts drew 1-1 at Easter Road.

A dramatic first Edinburgh derby of the season saw 17-year-old hotshot James Wilson break Hibs’ resistance and rescue a point for Hearts as the capital rivals played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Easter Road.

A second-half strike from Ukrainian centre-forward Mykola Kukharevych looked like it had secured a rare and much-needed derby win over their Gorgie rivals, only for the teenager to come off the bench and notch a close-range equaliser on 87 minutes that sent the away end into raptures.

The result did little to help either side, with the Edinburgh duo currently propping up the Scottish Premiership table. Hibs remain rock bottom, with Hearts only ahead of them in 11th on goal difference.

Despite both team’s early-season struggles, it was another electric atmosphere at Easter Road for the first derby clash of the season between the sides and we have put together some of the best fan photos from the game in Leith.

Here are 18 of the best photos from the dramatic draw between Hibs and Hearts on Sunday.

Two young Hibs fans celebrate the opening goal at Easter Road.

1. Get in!

Two young Hibs fans celebrate the opening goal at Easter Road. | SNS Group

Hearts fans celebrate their late goal.

2. Celebrations

Hearts fans celebrate their late goal. | SNS Group

Mykola Kuharevych sends the home fans wild after scoring to make it 1-0.

3. Scenes

Mykola Kuharevych sends the home fans wild after scoring to make it 1-0. | SNS Group

Former Hibs stalwart Paul Hanlon watches the Edinburgh derby from the stands.

4. Watching on

Former Hibs stalwart Paul Hanlon watches the Edinburgh derby from the stands. | SNS Group

